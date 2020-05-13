State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,059 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $15,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,585,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,357,000 after acquiring an additional 12,380 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,856,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,508,000 after acquiring an additional 29,029 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,957,000 after acquiring an additional 59,221 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,103,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,715,000 after buying an additional 155,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 828,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,752,000 after buying an additional 37,738 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $164.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.14.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total transaction of $162,611.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Steven W. Tomson sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total transaction of $647,778.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

JKHY stock opened at $185.26 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.64 and a 12 month high of $188.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 48.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $429.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.79 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.