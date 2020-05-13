State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 827,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,250 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of NortonLifeLock worth $15,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth about $1,668,264,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth about $762,700,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth about $662,260,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth about $468,450,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth about $268,503,000. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLOK opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.69. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $28.70.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NLOK shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

