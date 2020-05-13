State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,588 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Quest Diagnostics worth $14,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 200,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,387,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 64,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 9,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DGX opened at $107.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.85. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 52 week low of $73.02 and a 52 week high of $125.00.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $87.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.78.

In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 11,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $1,312,421.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,942,462.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 230,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $25,934,155.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,738 shares in the company, valued at $51,460,670.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,476 shares of company stock worth $28,656,119 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

