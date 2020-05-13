State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Position in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,275 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Paycom Software worth $14,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAYC. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,877,000 after acquiring an additional 32,687 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth $639,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYC opened at $263.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $219.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.88. Paycom Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $163.42 and a fifty-two week high of $342.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 78.41, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.93 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Paycom Software news, COO Jon Evans sold 3,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total transaction of $691,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.06, for a total transaction of $309,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $187.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.06.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

