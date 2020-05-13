State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,832 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $14,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Shares of JEC opened at $78.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.17. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.17 and a fifty-two week high of $98.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.