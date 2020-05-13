State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,344,237 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,038 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 0.7% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Walt Disney worth $226,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

Shares of DIS opened at $104.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.07. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.