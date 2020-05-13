State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,077 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Leidos worth $16,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LDOS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after buying an additional 36,131 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $482,067,000 after buying an additional 932,600 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at $1,005,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at $527,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

In other news, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $3,140,882.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,163,695.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Leidos stock opened at $99.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.42. Leidos Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $125.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). Leidos had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.31%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.85.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.