State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Extra Space Storage worth $17,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 22.7% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 89,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,526,000 after buying an additional 16,478 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 32.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 19,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 20.7% during the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2.5% during the first quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 93,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $10,254,309.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 785,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,667,392.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $5,503,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,862,418.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 147,323 shares of company stock valued at $16,038,660. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXR opened at $91.88 on Wednesday. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.70 and a 1-year high of $124.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.37). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.99% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $286.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXR. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $117.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.20.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.