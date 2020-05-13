State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Ameriprise Financial worth $18,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 88,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $121.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.77. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.01 and a 1 year high of $180.85. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 40.26%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 52,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $9,254,748.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,319,497.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

