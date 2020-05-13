State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $18.17 Million Stock Holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,716 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE worth $18,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 9,117 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $656,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Cfra lowered their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.96.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $25,776,635.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 3,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $396,513.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,474 shares of company stock worth $26,248,029. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock opened at $131.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.48. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a one year low of $99.30 and a one year high of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.56.

About TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

