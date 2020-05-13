State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $17.22 Million Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 349,741 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,866 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Aptiv worth $17,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APTV. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at $558,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,859 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APTV has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Aptiv from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Aptiv from $98.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup started coverage on Aptiv in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Aptiv from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.91.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $64.50 on Wednesday. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $99.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.36. Aptiv had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

