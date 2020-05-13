State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $16.18 Million Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,823 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Omnicom Group worth $16,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 214.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 500.0% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OMC shares. Citigroup upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.88.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $51.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.74. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $46.37 and a one year high of $85.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

