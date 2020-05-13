State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $14,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,834,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,177,000 after purchasing an additional 89,429 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,655,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,570,000 after purchasing an additional 160,215 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,947,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 952,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,672,000 after acquiring an additional 10,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 925,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,356,000 after acquiring an additional 11,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

BR opened at $117.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.02. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 0.90. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.90 and a 1 year high of $136.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.99% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 1,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $105,752.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,311.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total transaction of $476,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,910,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,247 shares of company stock valued at $2,547,251 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BR. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.67.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

