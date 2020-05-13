State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Equity Lifestyle Properties worth $15,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,806,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,158,000 after buying an additional 799,082 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 169,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,948,000 after purchasing an additional 82,792 shares during the period. Riverstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $1,362,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,345,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $57.80 on Wednesday. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $77.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $280.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.62 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 18.15%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

