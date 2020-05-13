State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 4,557 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,226,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Occidental Petroleum worth $14,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,085,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $684,205,000 after acquiring an additional 317,174 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Loews Corp increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Loews Corp now owns 15,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $14.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.99. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $55.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The company’s revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 217.93%.

In other news, Director Elisse B. Walter bought 3,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.93 per share, for a total transaction of $123,750.94. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $137,200.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 150,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,482.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 38,758 shares of company stock worth $631,351 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.