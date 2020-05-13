State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 3,228 Shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Xylem worth $16,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL opened at $59.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.39. Xylem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $54.62 and a fifty-two week high of $89.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.01%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XYL shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Xylem from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Vertical Research cut shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.64.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

