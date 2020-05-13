Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Holdings Decreased by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 22,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 39,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

SPR opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.39 and a 200-day moving average of $58.35. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $92.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.63. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.72%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPR shares. TheStreet lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $95.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $90.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.47.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.