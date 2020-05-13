Spartan Motors Inc (SPAR) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.05 on June 18th

Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, May 8th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th.

Spartan Motors has a dividend payout ratio of 9.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Spartan Motors to earn $1.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.0%.

Get Spartan Motors alerts:

Spartan Motors stock opened at $17.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Spartan Motors has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $20.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.04. The firm has a market cap of $590.74 million, a PE ratio of -100.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.38.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Spartan Motors had a positive return on equity of 24.51% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $176.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spartan Motors will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

SPAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Spartan Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sidoti decreased their price objective on Spartan Motors from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Spartan Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spartan Motors in a report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spartan Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

In other Spartan Motors news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $150,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,725,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Spartan Motors Company Profile

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.