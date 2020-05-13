Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.01% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Simon Property announced that it temporarily closed down its domestic properties in an effort to reduce the spread of coronavirus in its communities. The company also fortified its balance-sheet strength by amending and extending its existing $4-billion senior unsecured multi-currency revolving credit facility with a $6-billion senior unsecured credit facility and will enjoy a cheaper line of credit. With a strong balance sheet, the company is poised to gain from new development, redevelopment, expansion and acquisition efforts. However, store closures and bankruptcies keep retail real estate market choppy. Also, the recent coronavirus outbreak is likely to keep retail REITs on tenterhooks as consumers are adhering to social distancing and staying indoors. Furthermore, its shares have underperformed the industry over the past year.”

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.67.

SPG stock opened at $54.54 on Monday. Simon Property Group has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $177.93. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($1.47). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.24% and a net margin of 36.52%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Herbert Simon bought 188,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.68 per share, for a total transaction of $9,933,972.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 190,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,057,929. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry C. Glasscock bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.98 per share, for a total transaction of $589,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 350,072 shares of company stock worth $19,745,593 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 273.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

