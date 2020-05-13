Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (SBRA) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 15th

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th.

Sabra Health Care REIT has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Sabra Health Care REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 240.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 106.5%.

SBRA opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.58.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $149.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.28 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBRA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $22.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sabra Health Care REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.06.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

