Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) in a report released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $46.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

MIME has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mimecast from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.89.

MIME opened at $40.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.78. Mimecast has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $54.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -363.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mimecast will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mimecast news, Director Christopher Fitzgerald sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $132,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,042 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total transaction of $1,719,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,591,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,182,584.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,806 shares of company stock worth $4,050,852 over the last three months. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Mimecast by 31.0% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Mimecast during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in Mimecast during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in Mimecast by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

