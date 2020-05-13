Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) will post $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rollins’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.13. Rollins posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Rollins will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Rollins had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $487.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ROL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price target on Rollins from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Rollins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rollins by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 86,010 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Rollins by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 59,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 14,107 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP raised its position in shares of Rollins by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 13,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. 41.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $41.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.73. Rollins has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $42.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.47 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.84%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

