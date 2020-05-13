River Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,239 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,722 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 1.5% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $2,572,048,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 5,464.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,504,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $435,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,621 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 15,514.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,886 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 782.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,724,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $391,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $194,314,000. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DIS opened at $104.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.07. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

