Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) PT Raised to $26.00

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Stephens from $19.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Redfin from $31.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.81.

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $23.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.08 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.04 and its 200 day moving average is $21.31. Redfin has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $32.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.11. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 22.77% and a negative net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Redfin will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam Wiener sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $945,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 215,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,262,145.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 72,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,500 shares of company stock worth $1,548,260. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 45,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

