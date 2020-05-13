Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Acquires 775 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,592 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,402 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 64,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 631.8% in the 1st quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 19,553 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 16,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,722 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $104.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.07. The stock has a market cap of $188.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Atlantic Securities upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.38.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

