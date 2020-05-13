QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 117.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,263 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,044,613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 346.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,756,507 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $507,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,107 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 238.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,558,447 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $402,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213,243 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,969,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $526,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,675 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 31.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,178,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $417,994,000 after buying an additional 1,467,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Charter Equity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.49.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $78.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.57. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The firm has a market cap of $90.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.36.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

