Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Position Reduced by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,885,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,903 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 3.0% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.16% of Procter & Gamble worth $427,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. grace capital purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 64.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $417,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at $463,846.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock worth $887,693,596. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $114.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $287.05 billion, a PE ratio of 64.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.68. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $128.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 69.91%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

