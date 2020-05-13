Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target Increased to C$91.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$85.00 to C$91.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PBH. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Premium Brands from C$103.00 to C$92.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Desjardins lowered Premium Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. CIBC upped their target price on Premium Brands from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Premium Brands from C$76.00 to C$65.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Premium Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Shares of Premium Brands stock opened at C$84.96 on Tuesday. Premium Brands has a 52-week low of C$62.79 and a 52-week high of C$102.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$79.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$87.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$959.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$947.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Premium Brands will post 4.0900002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.577 dividend. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.74%.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, and baking and sushi products.

