PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Stock Holdings Increased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in PPL by 513.5% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPL alerts:

In other PPL news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $387,478.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,373.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPL opened at $24.85 on Wednesday. PPL Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.63. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). PPL had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.50 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on shares of PPL from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.36.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.