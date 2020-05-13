Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Simon Property Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.74. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Simon Property Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.54 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $10.99 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.34 EPS.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.47). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 65.24%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SPG. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.67.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $54.54 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $177.93. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.88 per share, with a total value of $97,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,957.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Simon purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.83 per share, for a total transaction of $9,124,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 350,072 shares of company stock worth $19,745,593. Corporate insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

