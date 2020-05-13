Piper Sandler Comments on Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ FY2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

HALO has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $23.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.35. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $25.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.30 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.91.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.96 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.71% and a negative net margin of 36.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley purchased 52,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.23 per share, with a total value of $748,910.67. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 242,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,450,305.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 156.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

