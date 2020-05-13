Phillips 66 (PSX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 on June 1st

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th.

Phillips 66 has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Phillips 66 has a dividend payout ratio of 133.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Phillips 66 to earn $6.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.9%.

NYSE:PSX opened at $73.53 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.13, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.03.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSX. ValuEngine cut Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.60.

In related news, Director Gary Kramer Adams purchased 1,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.40 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.93 per share, for a total transaction of $74,930.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,250 shares of company stock worth $323,850 in the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

