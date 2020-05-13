Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Purchases 1,782 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 12,682 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 27,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 289,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,039,000 after purchasing an additional 17,942 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 122,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JPM opened at $87.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down previously from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Edward Jones restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

