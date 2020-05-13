Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Trims Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 73.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,825 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF alerts:

ACWX opened at $39.74 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.