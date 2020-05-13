Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Trims Position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,665 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 20,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,818,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,530,000 after purchasing an additional 22,393 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 125,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 26,794 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $17.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1.32, a PEG ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 2.09. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $41.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.42.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 55.19%. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.05%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research raised Schlumberger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cfra cut Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.87.

In related news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.77 per share, with a total value of $137,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,937.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,362 shares in the company, valued at $500,622.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

