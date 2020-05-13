Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 2,600 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1,266.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 18,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 17,252 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 15,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 21,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 904,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,356,000 after buying an additional 9,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.85.

NYSE:MPC opened at $32.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.37. The company has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.19. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $69.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $24.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

