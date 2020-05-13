Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 24,743 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,743 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,714,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,781,000 after buying an additional 288,217 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,276,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,010,000 after acquiring an additional 29,235 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $52,716,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,971,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,129,000 after purchasing an additional 314,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,336,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,559,000 after purchasing an additional 19,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JEF opened at $13.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.42. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $24.03.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

