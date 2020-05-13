Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 16,027 Shares of Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its position in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,027 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned about 0.46% of Park City Group worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 410,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 86,445 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 402,672 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 19,208 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Park City Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Park City Group by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,510,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after buying an additional 374,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Park City Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PCYG opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.78. Park City Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $8.25. The stock has a market cap of $108.28 million, a PE ratio of 68.51 and a beta of 1.63.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Park City Group had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $4.63 million for the quarter.

PCYG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital cut shares of Park City Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Park City Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in the United States. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution that is used for sourcing products, and enables to screen and choose suppliers; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions, which enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

Featured Story: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.