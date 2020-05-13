Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,862,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 105,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,481,000 after acquiring an additional 9,162 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 184,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,275,000 after acquiring an additional 76,757 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 40.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $292.45 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $214.22 and a 12-month high of $384.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $275.59 and its 200-day moving average is $338.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $1.1098 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

