Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Reduces Stock Holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,854 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in eBay were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter worth about $403,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in eBay by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 362,023 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 73,031 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in eBay by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 149,987 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in eBay by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,380 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in eBay by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 708,865 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $21,308,000 after purchasing an additional 70,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on eBay from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on eBay from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet lowered eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.77.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $149,661.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,908 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,111.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $2,413,427.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $42.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. eBay Inc has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $42.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 63.44% and a net margin of 44.44%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

