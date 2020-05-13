Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Reduces Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. 6 Meridian grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 91,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 53,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In related news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $97,490.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $114.50 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (down from $86.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.22.

COF stock opened at $58.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.05. Capital One Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($5.92). The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 5.73%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.