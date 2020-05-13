Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases 265 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 43,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 13.0% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 11.9% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $100.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.67 and a 200-day moving average of $134.86. The company has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $79.41 and a 52-week high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.93.

In other news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein purchased 9,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.39 per share, with a total value of $1,000,043.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,168.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total transaction of $632,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,440,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

