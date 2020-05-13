Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases 1,091 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,044 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 0.9% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $2,775,411,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $728,007,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,075,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $986,935,000 after purchasing an additional 7,601,512 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Verizon Communications by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,263,042,000 after buying an additional 3,644,196 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,486,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,829,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,889 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $55.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $235.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.