Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Makes New $566,000 Investment in Trane (NYSE:TT)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in Trane (NYSE:TT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane during the first quarter worth $2,088,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane during the first quarter worth $214,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of Trane during the first quarter worth $8,699,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Trane during the first quarter worth $3,707,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Trane during the first quarter worth $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Trane from $145.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Trane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Trane in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Trane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trane from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Trane presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.17.

TT stock opened at $80.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.95. Trane has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $146.85.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Trane had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.96%. As a group, analysts predict that Trane will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Trane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.28%.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

