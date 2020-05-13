Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,237 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,106,530,000 after acquiring an additional 733,712 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,319,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,273,812,000 after purchasing an additional 116,273 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,303,463,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Visa by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,638,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,126,443,000 after acquiring an additional 767,660 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Visa by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,517,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,727,807,000 after acquiring an additional 394,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at $58,804,016.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,463,849. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:V opened at $179.47 on Wednesday. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.06.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.