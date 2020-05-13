Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSY. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,800,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 222.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 72,425 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 18,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Financial Management boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Financial Management now owns 279,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,105,000 after purchasing an additional 73,064 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $50.13 on Wednesday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $46.87 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.17.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.