Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Increases Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 554.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In related news, CFO Brian X. Tierney sold 18,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $1,886,088.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,201.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $7,038,839.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,231,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,067 shares of company stock valued at $12,434,814 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Evercore ISI raised American Electric Power from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.18.

AEP stock opened at $77.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $104.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.33. The company has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.38.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.04%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.