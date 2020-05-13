Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $402,000 Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,577 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in General Electric were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2,300.0% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GE. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Gordon Haskett raised General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on General Electric from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on General Electric from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.49.

NYSE:GE opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.00.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

