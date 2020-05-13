Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $314,000 Stock Position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Eaton were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,923,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,557,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,926 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $819,146,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,850,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,094,000 after purchasing an additional 81,467 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Eaton by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,474,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $518,556,000 after purchasing an additional 36,915 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $163,227,000. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETN opened at $77.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.60 and a 200 day moving average of $89.35. The company has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12 month low of $56.42 and a 12 month high of $105.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 51.50%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ETN. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Eaton from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus restated a “positive” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, April 6th. Stephens cut Eaton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.12.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

