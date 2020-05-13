Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $12.69 Million Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.6% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $12,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $3,338,757,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,252,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,951,000 after buying an additional 3,376,626 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 12,360.9% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,598,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,807,000 after buying an additional 2,577,860 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,735,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,396,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,161,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $114.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.05 billion, a PE ratio of 64.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.92 and its 200 day moving average is $120.68.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.91%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $417,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,846.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $3,059,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,046,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock valued at $887,693,596. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

